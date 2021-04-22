.
Singapore deploys rescue ship to assist search for missing Indonesian submarine

Members of the Indonesia Rescue Agency prepare to take part in the search operation for an Indonesian Navy submarine that went missing during military exercises off the coast of Bali, at Celukan Bawang port in Buleleng province on April 22, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Singapore

Singapore has deployed a submarine rescue vessel to help with search operations for an Indonesian submarine that has gone missing, the city-state’s defense minister said in a post on social media on Thursday.

“The Republic of Singapore Navy’s MV Swift Rescue – our submarine rescue vessel – was dispatched expeditiously yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, as fast as she could get ready, after our Navy Chief received a request for assistance from his Indonesian counterpart,” Ng Eng Hen posted on Facebook.

“The site for search operations, near Bali, is more than 1,500 kilometers away and waters are deep, which is why MV Swift Rescue sailed off as soon as she could.”

