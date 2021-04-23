French female police officer stabbed near Paris, attacker shot

A knifeman stabbed a woman working for the police in the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, near Paris, on Friday, Interior Minister Gerald

Darmanin said.



The victim died of her injuries, BFM TV and Europe 1 reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The attacker’s motives were not immediately clear. The assailant was shot and overpowered by police officers. BFM TV reported that he was of Tunisian nationality and had been shot dead.



Darmanin said he was headed to the scene in Rambouillet, a middle class commuter town.



The Versailles prosecutor was investigating, officials said.