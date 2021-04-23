.
President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference at Corsica's prefecture in Ajaccio, on September 10, 2020. (AFP)
AFP, France

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France would never give in to “Islamist terrorism” after the fatal stabbing of a female police employee by a suspected extremist.

“In our fight against Islamist terrorism, we will never give in,” Macron wrote on Twitter, naming the murdered woman as Stephanie.

Macron issued the statement after French prosecutors opened a terrorism investigation into the fatal stabbing of a police officer inside her police station in Rambouillet, southwest of Paris, on Friday.

The assailant was shot and killed by officers nearby.

