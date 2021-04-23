.
US President Joe Biden holds his first formal news conference as president at the White House, March 25, 2021. (Reuters)

US President Biden set to make first overseas trip to UK, Belgium: White House

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

US President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip will be to the United Kingdom and Belgium, the White House announced on Friday.

Biden is scheduled to fly to Europe in June with the aim of highlighting his commitment “to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies.”

Biden will attend the G7 Summit in the UK, which is from June 11-13. He will also meet with fellow G7 leaders, including UK PM Boris Johnson, the White House said.

After the UK, the US president will fly to Belgium where he will participate in the NATO Summit on June 14. “NATO leaders will discuss how to orient the Alliance to future threats and ensure effective burden sharing,” according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

There will also be a US–EU Summit, which will “underscore our commitment to a strong Transatlantic partnership based on shared interests and values.”

