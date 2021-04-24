.
.
.
.
Language

Zimbabwe air force helicopter crash kills child and three crew

A general view of Harare, Zimbabwe. (File photo: AFP)
A general view of Harare, Zimbabwe. (File photo: AFP)

Zimbabwe air force helicopter crash kills child and three crew

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A Zimbabwean military helicopter crashed into a house outside the capital Harare, killing a child and all three crew members, the air force said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The accident took place on Friday in the village of Acturus, around 30 kilometers (18 miles) east of Harare.

“The helicopter crashed into a house and sadly claimed the lives of two pilots and a technician as well as a child on the ground,” the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) said in a statement.

The child’s mother and another young girl were taken to hospital with burn injuries, it added.

Contact with the helicopter was lost after it took off from Zimbabwe’s Manyame Air Base in Harare.

Search and rescue teams sent to locate the aircraft eventually found the wreckage.

The AFZ said the cause of the accident would be investigated and that funeral arrangements would be made.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives,” Air Marshal Elson Moyo said in the statement.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and those injured.”

Zimbabwe’s air force has been unable to renew its fleet in recent years due to sanctions imposed by Western countries for alleged rights violations.

Read more:

Turkey blames bad weather for helicopter crash which killed 11, deadliest since 2017

Eleven killed, two injured in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey

Zimbabwe’s women grapple with gender discrimination amid COVID-19 pandemic

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling
President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’ President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’
Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia
Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19 Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19
Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma
Three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip over southern Israel Three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip over southern Israel
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More