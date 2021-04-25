US President Biden’s approval over 50 pct nearing 100-day mark: Polls

President Joe Biden is holding above 50% approval, according to polls released on Sunday as he nears the end of his first 100 days in office. Biden got high marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat received a 52% approval rating against 42% who disapprove, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll. An NBC News survey put Biden’s approval at 53% against 39% who disapprove, while Fox News put his job performance approval at 54% and CBS News at 58%.

Americans broadly approved of Biden’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, as cases and deaths recede from winter highs and the U.S. vaccination program presses ahead at a faster pace than many other countries.

Some 64% of adults gave him positive marks for handling Covid-19 in the ABC poll. In the NBC survey 69% approved and 27% disapproved.

“What we don’t know is if this is part of a 100-day honeymoon or something more durable and lasting, said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates.

In the ABC and NBC surveys Biden received 52% approval for his handling of the economy. Immigration was more of a sore point. Some 53% in the ABC poll and 59% in the NBC survey said they disapproved of Biden’s handling of border security and immigration.

Partisan Split

Responses were divided sharply along partisan lines. One in three Republicans in the ABC survey approved of Biden’s handling of coronavirus, and 78% of Republicans said they strongly disapproved of how Biden has handled his job so far.

That partisanship extended to attitudes to receiving the coronavirus vaccine. Some 82% of Democratic respondents said they’d already been vaccinated or planned to as soon as possible, against 45% of Republicans, according to NBC.

As Biden pivots to an expansive $2.25 trillion spending plan, respondents in the ABC survey said by a two-to-one margin that Biden should be willing make “major changes to his proposals to win GOP support. Still, the CBS survey showed widespread support for additional spending on things like roads and bridges.

CBS said a majority of Americans cited words to describe Biden including “focused and “competent. Many said they’d like politics for the next four years to be “steady and “normal.

The ABC poll was conducted by telephone April 18-21 among a random national sample of 1,007 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 points for the full sample.

The NBC survey of 1,000 adults was taken April 17-20 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 points. CBS surveyed 2,527 U.S. residents April 21-24. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 2.3 points.

Fox News surveyed 1,002 people April 18-21 and its poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

