.
.
.
.
Language

Global military spending up 2.6 pct in 2020 despite pandemic hit, with US in the lead

Russian Antey-4000 anti-aircraft missile systems are on display during the International military-technical forum “Army-2020” at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, Russia, on August 23, 2020. (Reuters)
Russian Antey-4000 anti-aircraft missile systems are on display during the International military-technical forum “Army-2020” at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, Russia, on August 23, 2020. (Reuters)

Global military spending up 2.6 pct in 2020 despite pandemic hit, with US in the lead

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Stockholm

Published: Updated:

Global military expenditure rose by 2.6 percent to $1.98 trillion last year even as some defense funds were reallocated to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said in a report issued on Monday.

The five biggest spenders in 2020, which together accounted for 62 percent of military spending worldwide, were the United States, China, India, Russia and Britain in that order.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We can say with some certainty that the pandemic did not have a significant impact on global military spending in 2020,” SIPRI researcher Diego Lopes da Silva said in a statement.

As global GDP declined because of the pandemic, military spending as a share of GDP reached a global average of 2.4 percent in 2020, up from 2.2 percent in 2019.

However, some countries such as Chile and South Korea redirected part of their planned military spending to their pandemic response. Several others including Brazil and Russia spent considerably less than their initial military budgets for 2020.

US military expenditure reached an estimated $778 billion last year, 4.4 percent than in 2019. With the world’s biggest defense budget, the United States accounted for 39 percent of total global military expenditure in 2020.

It was the third consecutive year of growth in US military spending, following seven years of continuous reductions.

China’s military expenditure, the second highest in the world, is estimated to have totaled $252 billion in 2020, a rise of 1.9 percent from the previous tear. Chinese military spending has risen for 26 consecutive years, the longest series of uninterrupted increases by any country in SIPRI’s database.

Read more: Extend nuclear warheads pact or face ‘costly arms race,’ US tells Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry  Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry 
Top Content
US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources
Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot
Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman
Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role
US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More