French President Macron speaks on the telephone with US President elect Biden. (Reuters)
File photo of French President Macron speaking on the telephone. (Reuters)

Macron tells Putin ‘deeply worried’ about health of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny

AFP, Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is seriously worried about the health of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Macron's office said.

In talks with Putin, Macron said he was “deeply worried” about the condition of Navalny who ended a hunger strike on Friday, and also about “respect for his fundamental rights.”

Earlier Monday, Germany condemned an order by Russian prosecutors to suspend all the activities of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and its regional network.

During the talks, Macron also expressed his support for France's European “partner countries” following Russia's expulsion of one Italian and 20 Czech diplomats, his office said.

Macron also called on the Russian leader to “commit in good faith and in a sustainable way to a reduction in tensions with Ukraine, by a concrete withdrawal of troops and heavy equipment at the border, a clear reaffirmation of the ceasefire and a credible relaunch of dialogue.”

