Many factors to be looked into before Putin-Biden summit can be decided: Kremlin

A view of the Kremlin and Red Square in downtown Moscow
A Kremlin aide said that the meeting President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin could happen in June. (File photo)

Many factors to be looked into before Putin-Biden summit can be decided: Kremlin

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia and the United States had not yet agreed on a date and place for a summit meeting of President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin and that many factors still needed to be looked at before it is finalized.

A Kremlin aide said on Sunday that the meeting could happen in June, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia’s Kommersant newspaper, newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said Biden had offered Putin to meet on June 15-16 in a European country.

Read more: Finland offers to host Putin-Biden summit, says president’s office

