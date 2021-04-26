Many factors to be looked into before Putin-Biden summit can be decided: Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia and the United States had not yet agreed on a date and place for a summit meeting of President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin and that many factors still needed to be looked at before it is finalized.
A Kremlin aide said on Sunday that the meeting could happen in June, the RIA news agency reported.
Russia’s Kommersant newspaper, newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said Biden had offered Putin to meet on June 15-16 in a European country.
