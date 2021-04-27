Biden administration to lift US travel ban on students, journalists from Iran, China

.
A man walks at an empty campus green at Georgetown University, closed weeks ago due to coronavirus, in Washington on April 3, 2020. (Reuters)

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The Biden administration is relaxing coronavirus-related travel restrictions on students, academics and journalists from several countries, including Iran and China, the State Department announced Tuesday.

“In keeping with the Department of State’s commitment to facilitate legitimate travel to the United States, Secretary Blinken decided yesterday to apply several National Interest Exceptions to all regional travel restrictions currently in effect as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the State Department said.

The new order will allow non-US citizens from Brazil, China, Iran, or South Africa to become eligible for entry to the United States.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and high numbers of infections in the respective countries, Washington placed a travel ban on non-US citizens traveling from these areas. Europe was also included in the ban but was recently removed from the list.

The State Department said that students planning to begin their studies in the fall were now allowed into the US. Other professionals that are now eligible for entry to the US include “certain academics, journalists, and individuals who provide critical infrastructure support in countries affected by a geographic COVID-19 restriction.”

“As the global situation evolves, the Department continues to seek ways to process more visa applications, in line with science-based guidance from health authorities, and with the health and safety of staff and applicants as our priority,” the statement read.

