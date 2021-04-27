.
Conor McGregor impersonator nabbed in UK drug sting

This combination image shows Conor McGregor (L) in a booking photo at Miami-Dade County Jail in Miami, Florida, US March 11, 2019 accused of smashing a fan's phone (charges that were later dropped), and Briton Mark Nye, 34, (R) a Conor McGregor impersonator who was sentenced to nine months in jail for dealing drugs. (Reuters/Surrey Police via Facebook)
Reuters

A man in England who identified himself to police and others as Conor McGregor was sentenced to nine months in prison for dealing drugs.

Mark Nye, 34, was arrested in the London suburb of Stanwell in February. As police approached, they say the man attempted to dispose of multiple cell phones and drugs.

“A search of the address Mark was staying at revealed a large amount of boric acid, a cutting agent which is used by dealers to cut drugs and can have serious health implications for users themselves,” Surrey police investigating officer PC Mcgill said in a released statement. “Officers also found a large cleaver readily accessible by his bed.”

They also discovered Nye possessed “McGregor Enterprise” business cards and told officers his name was “Conor.”

Nye, according to police in England, changed his appearance as McGregor did, including altering his hair style and facial hair growth to perpetuate the doppelganger act.

Nye pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He also pleaded guilty of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

