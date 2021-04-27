.
.
.
.
Language

Six arrested in Denmark over allegedly joining, financing ISIS in Syria

Danish police patrol outside the courthouse in Roskilde, Denmark June 26, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Danish police patrol outside the courthouse in Roskilde, Denmark June 26, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Six arrested in Denmark over allegedly joining, financing ISIS in Syria

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Copenhagen, Denmark

Published: Updated:

Police in Denmark said they Tuesday have arrested six men who are suspected of joining and financing ISIS extremist group in Syria.

Two of those arrested, ages 29 and 30, allegedly traveled to Syria in 2014 where they were recruited by ISIS. They are suspected of violating Danish terror laws and, if found guilty, they face up to six years in jail. The 29-year-old man tried to reenter Syria in 2015, police said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Five of them are also suspected of sending money to financially support the group. One of them, the 29-year-old, allegedly transferred funds from 2013 to 2017.

Police said in a statement that they believed that the 29-year-old man used the four others as middlemen for the money transfers. If found guilty of financing a terror group, they face up to 10 years in prison.

None of the men were identified in line with Danish practice.

The arrests of the men, ranging in age from 27 to 35, were made in Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city. Police and the Danish Security Intelligence Agency took part in the arrests.

Read more:

EU set to sanction more Iranians for rights abuses, first since 2013: Diplomats

Danish government considering repatriating children of extremists from Syrian camps

Europe’s police arrest over 200 in coordinated crackdown on cross-border crime groups

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan
Top Content
Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases  Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases 
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive' Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive'
India to receive first batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine on May 1 India to receive first batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine on May 1
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More