US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording

Secretary of State John Kerry (R) meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the UN in New York, April 19, 2016. (Reuters)
“If this is true … he should resign or he should get fired by the president of the United States. Enough is enough,” Sullivan said

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

A US senator Monday called on former Secretary of State John Kerry to immediately resign from the administration’s National Security Council, citing his record of “working against American national security interests.”

Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican, took to the Senate floor to blast Kerry, currently Washington’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

“I rise today on the Senate floor to call for the resignation of John Kerry as a member of the Biden Administration’s National Security Council,” he said, adding that this was his first time as a senator calling on someone to resign.

Sullivan criticized Kerry as “arrogantly killing American jobs” in the energy sector “in the name of climate goals.” In his a diatribe, the senator blasted Kerry’s “arrogant and callous way” of telling Americans that they should “move on to better jobs.”

“John Kerry’s record of undermining working families and working against American national security interests is too much to bear. He needs to go,” Sullivan said.

Kerry is leading the Biden administration’s fight against climate change, which has been criticized by many in the US for prioritizing environmental goals over American jobs and the economy.

Sullivan said the “straw that broke the camel’s back,” were comments in a leaked audio recording of Iran’s top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Zarif was heard saying that during the Obama administration - when Kerry was the top US diplomat - the latter informed him that Israel had launched 200 attacks on Iranian forces in Syria.

“If this is true … he should resign or he should get fired by the president of the United States. Enough is enough,” Sullivan said.

