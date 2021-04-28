.
.
.
.
Language

China says Japan should apologize for, revoke Fukushima water plan 

An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. (Reuters)
An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. (File photo: Reuters)

China says Japan should apologize for, revoke Fukushima water plan 

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday Japan should revoke its decision to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant and apologize, instead of objecting to a tweet he posted that was critical of the plan.

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, on Monday tweeted a digitally manipulated image of the iconic “Great Wave Off Kanagawa” print showing nuclear waste being poured into the sea.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan was lodging a “forceful protest” and was seeking the tweet’s removal through diplomatic channels.

Read more:

S.Korea’s Moon seeks international litigation over Japan’s Fukushima water decision

Japan fishing communities concerned over Fukushima water release plan

China will assess threats posed by Fukushima water release to food security: Ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top Content
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives TV interview on Vision 2030 progress Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives TV interview on Vision 2030 progress
Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues
Saudi Crown Prince: Oil revenues alone became insufficient to cover citizens’ needs Saudi Crown Prince: Oil revenues alone became insufficient to cover citizens’ needs
Saudi Arabia records 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths Saudi Arabia records 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths
Israel intercepts a ‘Hezbollah drone’ that crossed from Lebanon Israel intercepts a ‘Hezbollah drone’ that crossed from Lebanon
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More