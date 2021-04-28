.
European lawmakers ratify post-Brexit trade deal

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (File photo: Reuters)

The Associated Press, Brussels

European lawmakers have approved the final ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, nearly five years after Britain decided to leave the bloc.

The deal, which was finalized on Christmas Eve, had already been ratified by the UK Parliament and conditionally came into force pending the European Parliament’s approval, which marks the final legal hurdle.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lawmakers at the European Parliament voted in favor of the agreement sealed between the UK government and the EU.

The vote took place Tuesday but results were not announced until Wednesday morning.

The UK had joined the the bloc in 1973.

