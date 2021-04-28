Russia expels seven EU diplomats over ‘solidarity’ with Czechs

Moscow on Wednesday expelled a total of four diplomats from the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania after they ordered several Russian diplomats to leave in solidarity with the Czech Republic, Russia’s foreign ministry said.

In a separate statement, the ministry also announced the expulsion of three Slovak diplomats who in “false solidarity” with Prague also expelled Russian diplomats after Czech authorities accused Moscow of being behind a 2014 deadly arms depot blast.

