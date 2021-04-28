.
.
.
.
Language

Russia expels seven EU diplomats over ‘solidarity’ with Czechs

FILE PHOTO: A national flag of Russia flies on the Russian embassy in Prague, Czech Republic, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo
A national flag of Russia flies on the Russian embassy in Prague, Czech Republic, March 26, 2018. (File Photo: Reuters)

Russia expels seven EU diplomats over ‘solidarity’ with Czechs

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Moscow on Wednesday expelled a total of four diplomats from the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania after they ordered several Russian diplomats to leave in solidarity with the Czech Republic, Russia’s foreign ministry said.

In a separate statement, the ministry also announced the expulsion of three Slovak diplomats who in “false solidarity” with Prague also expelled Russian diplomats after Czech authorities accused Moscow of being behind a 2014 deadly arms depot blast.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Allies of Russia’s Navalny defiant in face of possible extremism charges

Italy says Russian expulsion of its diplomats is ‘unjust’

Ukraine says it prevents cyber attack on critical facilities ordered by Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top Content
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives TV interview on Vision 2030 progress Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives TV interview on Vision 2030 progress
Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues
Saudi Crown Prince: Oil revenues alone became insufficient to cover citizens’ needs Saudi Crown Prince: Oil revenues alone became insufficient to cover citizens’ needs
Saudi Arabia records 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths Saudi Arabia records 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths
Israel intercepts a ‘Hezbollah drone’ that crossed from Lebanon Israel intercepts a ‘Hezbollah drone’ that crossed from Lebanon
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More