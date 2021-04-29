Biden to announce ‘America is on the move again’ to mark 100 days as US president

US President Joe Biden is set to announce that “America is on the move again,” during his first address to Congress since taking office.

Biden will say that his administration inherited a nation in crisis due to several factors, according to excerpts released by the White House ahead of his speech.

Thursday will mark Biden’s 100th day in office and during his speech, the 46th president will indirectly hit out at his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

“100 days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War,” Biden will say.

But, the president will say that “America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.”

It is widely expected that Biden will focus on domestic issues, including his $1.9 trillion plan for families, children and universal education. Biden is also likely to touch on a separate plan north of $2 trillion dollars for America’s infrastructure.

Foreign policy will be touched on as well the success of US vaccination efforts against coronavirus, which were initiated under the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed.”

Republicans and Democrats have become sharply divided since Trump won the presidency in 2016 and the divisions continue to deepen.

“We have to prove democracy still works. That our government still works—and can deliver for the people,” Biden will say, drawing indirect references to Trump supporters storming the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Republican Party has already tapped Tim Scott, the only Black senator in their party, to respond to Biden’s speech, as is customary of an opposition party to the White House.

