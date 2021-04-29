.
.
.
.
Language

Millions vote in final phase of marathon India poll in Bengal as COVID cases soar

A policeman gives a face mask to a woman as she and others wait in line to cast their vote outside a polling station during the first phase of West Bengal state election in Purulia district, India, on March 27, 2021. (Reuters)
A policeman gives a face mask to a woman as she and others wait in line to cast their vote outside a polling station during the first phase of West Bengal state election in Purulia district, India, on March 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Millions vote in final phase of marathon India poll in Bengal as COVID cases soar

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Kolkata

Published: Updated:

Millions voted in the final phase of a marathon election in India’s West Bengal on Thursday, despite a record-breaking spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths that has devastated the country.

Long queues of voters appeared outside polling booths as temperatures soared.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Many in rural parts of the state failed to observe social distancing rules, with some wearing masks but others hanging them loosely on their chins or from their ears.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sporadic violence was reported from several constituencies, with crude bombs thrown and vehicles damaged.

Thousands have been killed in political violence in West Bengal over the decades, and this year’s polls -- held in eight phases over the course of a month -- have also triggered deadly clashes between rival parties.

Winning power in the state of 90 million would be a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, which is seeking to end a decade of rule by the state’s firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee.

Nearly 8.5 million people are eligible to vote in the eighth phase of polling in the state. Results will be released on May 2.

“In line with the Covid-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy,” Modi tweeted on Thursday.

Packed election rallies attended by mostly maskless crowds including in the restive eastern state, along with huge religious festivals, have been blamed for India’s surge in cases over the past few weeks.

Before and since voting kicked off in late March, the Indian leader, along with Banerjee and other minor parties, held numerous rallies before cutting back as virus cases grew.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC), gestures as she talks to media after casting her vote at a polling station during the final phase of general election in Kolkata, India, on May 19, 2019. (Reuters)
Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC), gestures as she talks to media after casting her vote at a polling station during the final phase of general election in Kolkata, India, on May 19, 2019. (Reuters)

Major cities such as the capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai have borne the brunt of the recent surge, but infections are also rising fast in West Bengal and its capital Kolkata.

“One of the two persons undergoing RT-PCR tests in Kolkata and its suburbs is turning out to be positive,” Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s chief administrator, Firhad Hakim, told AFP.

“Hospitals are running out of beds. Bodies are also piling high at crematoriums,” he said, adding that burial plots were running out and authorities were searching for new sites.

Just over 17,000 new infections were recorded by the state’s health department on Wednesday, while almost 55,000 tests were carried out on the same day.

Nearly 30 million voters are also expected to take part in village elections on Thursday in India’s most-populous state Uttar Pradesh, which has been badly hit by the virus.

India on Thursday added 379,257 cases and 3,645 deaths -- the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The world’s second-most infected nation has recorded almost 18.4 million cases so far with nearly 205,000 dead.

Read more:

India’s COVID-19 infections cross 18 million

First shipment of COVID-19 medical supplies from UK arrives in India

France will send ICU, medical aid to India to help with hospital supply shortages

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top Content
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all
Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Flight tracking services record first flight between Israel and Syria Flight tracking services record first flight between Israel and Syria
Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake: Reuters Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake: Reuters
Saudi Arabia reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Saudi Arabia reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More