Blast kills at least 25 people, 60 injured in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers on the back of a Humvee patrol outside their base in Logar province, Afghanistan February 16, 2016. (Reuters)
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers on the back of a Humvee patrol outside their base in Logar province, Afghanistan . (File photo: Reuters)

Blast kills at least 25 people, 60 injured in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province

Reuters

A huge blast in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province killed at least 27 people on Friday, a senior official said.

The car bomb in the provincial capital of Pul-e Alam also injured 60 people, the head of Logar's provincial council, Hasibullah Stanekzai, said.

A ministry of interior official and a spokesman for Logar’s governor confirmed the blast but did not comment on the number of casualties.

