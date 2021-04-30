.
.
.
.
Language

Indonesia landslides kills three: Disaster agency

This handout photo taken on April 30, 2021 and released by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows rescuers searching for survivors after a rain-sparked landslide killed at least three people near a Chinese-backed power plant in Batang Toru in South Tapanuli, North Sumatra. (File photo: AFP)
This handout photo taken on April 30, 2021 and released by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows rescuers searching for survivors after a rain-sparked landslide killed at least three people near a Chinese-backed power plant in Batang Toru in South Tapanuli, North Sumatra. (File photo: AFP)

Indonesia landslides kills three: Disaster agency

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Medan, Indonesia

Published: Updated:

Landslides have killed at least three people at a Chinese-backed power plant on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, the disaster agency said Friday, with fears that the toll would rise.

Heavy rains pounded the area in North Sumatra on Thursday evening, triggering the deadly torrent.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There are three people dead,” agency spokesman Raditya Jati told AFP. “The rescue team is still searching for other victims,” he added, without specifying a figure.

A local disaster official said at least nine people were missing and feared buried beneath a mountain of mud and debris, including a Chinese employee of the Batang Toru hydropower facility.

Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across the Indonesian archipelago during the rainy season.

This month, more than 200 people were killed in a cluster of far-eastern islands and neighboring East Timor as Tropical Cyclone Seroja turned small communities into wastelands of mud and uprooted trees.

Seroja, one of the most destructive storms to hit the region in years, forced thousands to flee to shelters.

Indonesia’s disaster agency has estimated that 125 million Indonesians -- nearly half of the country’s population -- live in areas at risk of landslides.

The disasters are often caused by deforestation and poor mitigation planning, according to environmentalists.

Read more:

New cyclone barrels towards disaster-struck Indonesia

More than 70 dead, dozens missing in Indonesia, East Timor flash floods: Officials

Torrential rains trigger Indonesia landslide; two dead, 16 missing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top Content
At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival
Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’ Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’
NATO official says withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has begun NATO official says withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has begun
Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80 Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80
How India’s COVID-19 vaccine drive crumbled and left a country in chaos How India’s COVID-19 vaccine drive crumbled and left a country in chaos
British medicine regulator cites 41 more blood clot reports following AstraZeneca jab British medicine regulator cites 41 more blood clot reports following AstraZeneca jab
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More