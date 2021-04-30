.
.
.
.
Language

UK plays down risk as report says Johnson’s phone number was online for 15 years

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover /Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street, London, Britain. (File Photo: Reuters)

UK plays down risk as report says Johnson’s phone number was online for 15 years

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, London

Published: Updated:

The British government downplayed allegations on Friday of a security risk after it was reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cell phone number was openly available on the internet for 15 years.

Celebrity website Popbitch revealed that the number was on a think tank press release from 2006, when Johnson was an opposition lawmaker and the Conservative Party’s higher education spokesman.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Callers to the number on Thursday night heard an automated message saying the phone was “switched off.” By Friday it appeared to no longer be in use.

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins insisted that the prime minister “knows his responsibilities when it comes to national security,” and criticized media for revealing the fact that the number was in the public domain.

But former National Security Adviser Peter Ricketts said that if the number was widely available it could be used for eavesdropping by hostile states, “and possibly other non-state actors as well, like sophisticated criminal gangs.”

Johnson is already facing questions about his text and WhatsApp message exchanges with business leaders and lobbyists.

He has denied doing anything wrong when he exchanged text messages last year with industrialist James Dyson and promised he would “fix” the tax rules for him if Dyson agreed to make ventilators for the National Health Service.

Read more: UK lawmakers to probe Greensill lobbying affair

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Top Content
At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival
Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’ Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’
NATO official says withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has begun NATO official says withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has begun
Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80 Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80
First US COVID-19 emergency supplies arrive in India First US COVID-19 emergency supplies arrive in India
How India’s COVID-19 vaccine drive crumbled and left a country in chaos How India’s COVID-19 vaccine drive crumbled and left a country in chaos
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More