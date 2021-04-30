US State Dept. approves potential sale of $2.4 bln P-8 surveillance planes to India
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of six Boeing-made P-8I patrol aircraft and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of $2.42 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters
US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ
Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs deal with Lockheed Martin to enhance defense capabilities