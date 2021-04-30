.
US has completed North Korea policy review: White House

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes the firing of suspected missiles in this image released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 22, 2020. (Reuters)
US foreign policy

The Biden administration has completes its review of US policy toward North Korea, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One that the US goal remained the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and that Washington was not looking to strike a “grand bargain” with Pyongyang.

Last month, the White House said President Joe Biden had no plans with meet with North Korea's President Kim Jong Un.

Biden officials remain open to diplomacy with North Korea despite its ballistic missile tests, but have warned there would be responses if North Korea escalates matters.

