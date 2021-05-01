Germany rejects Russian entry bans against eight EU citizens

Germany said on Friday it rejected Russia’s decision to bar eight officials from European Union countries from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Russian citizens by the EU.

“Unlike the measures imposed by the EU in March against Russian officials for serious human rights violations, the measures taken by the Russian Federation are unfounded in substance,” a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They contribute to further straining relations with Russia in an unnecessary way,” the spokesman added in a statement.

Read more: World powers want an Iran nuclear deal by mid-May to avoid monitoring tussle