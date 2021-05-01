Toughest issues still unresolved in Iran Nuclear JCPOA talks: Sources

Nuclear talks between world powers and Iran have not progressed as much as hoped for after three weeks of negotiations and there is still no understanding on the most difficult issues, a European diplomatic source said on Saturday.

“We have much work, and little time, left. Against that background, we would have hoped for more progress this week,” the source said after talks broke off for a week. “We have yet to come to an understanding on the most critical points.”

The source added that success was still possible, although not guaranteed.

Iran “has naturally slowed a little” but there was still progress, Iranian state media reported.

“As we start the writing of drafts, in some areas the trend has naturally slowed down a little, however, the trend is moving forward,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by state media after a session of the talks in Vienna.

