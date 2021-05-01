.
.
.
.
Language

UN fails to agree on joint Myanmar statement, diplomats blame China, Russia

This handout from the Burma Associated Press (BAP) taken and received on April 4, 2021 shows protesters making the three-finger salute while wearing masks that express what they say is Chinese interference in the UN's handling of Myanmar affairs after the military coup in Yangon's Kamayut township. (AFP)
This handout from the Burma Associated Press (BAP) taken and received on April 4, 2021 shows protesters making the three-finger salute while wearing masks that express what they say is Chinese interference in the UN's handling of Myanmar affairs after the military coup in Yangon's Kamayut township. (AFP)

UN fails to agree on joint Myanmar statement, diplomats blame China, Russia

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The UN Security Council failed to agree Friday on a joint statement on the crisis in Myanmar after a closed-door meeting, with diplomats blaming Beijing -- the junta's main backer -- and Russia for raising objections and putting forward their own competing text.

The session was convened by Vietnam to present the conclusions of a recent Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Indonesia. ASEAN is to appoint an envoy to help resolve the crisis sparked by the February 1 coup by the Myanmar military.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During the meeting, the UN Special Envoy to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, who is currently touring the region, gave a report on her long meeting with Myanmar junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, held on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting.

Diplomats said the envoy, who is currently based in Bangkok, once again had her request for a visit to Myanmar denied.

During the meeting, Brunei, which currently holds the presidency of ASEAN, floated the idea of a joint visit to Myanmar by the UN envoy and her future ASEAN counterpart.

A draft Security Council declaration, drawn up by Britain, failed to win full endorsement as it stood.

A copy obtained by AFP showed that it planned to give "full support for the central role of ASEAN" and to encourage a visit to Myanmar by Schraner Burgener "as soon as possible."

It said that members of the Security Council "once again strongly condemned violence against peaceful protestors" and "reiterated their call on the military to exercise utmost restraint."

But diplomats said China and Russia objected to the British draft and proposed their own short competing text, which proved unacceptable to the majority of the Security Council.

Discussions were still underway for a merger of the two draft statements on Friday, diplomats said.

Nearly 760 civilians have been killed by police and soldiers in the past three months, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The junta puts the death toll at 258 dead by April 15, calling the demonstrators "rioters" who engaged in "acts of terrorism".

Read more:

Millions face hunger in Myanmar as crisis worsens: United Nations

Myanmar insurgent group says it has captured military base near Thai border

US calls on China to use its influence for Myanmar military coup accountability

Myanmar poverty could double from coup chaos: UNDP report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
Top Content
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival
Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river
Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’ Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’
Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID
Car bomb kills at least 30, injures dozens in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province Car bomb kills at least 30, injures dozens in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More