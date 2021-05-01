Violent storm kills 11, injures hundreds near Shanghai: Chinese authorities

At least 11 people were killed and over a hundred injured after a violent storm battered a town close to Shanghai, Chinese authorities announced Saturday.

Nine crew members from a fishing boat that capsized during the gale on Friday evening were still missing after two others were rescued.

Videos of a large destructive #storm hit #Jiangsu Nantong in #China's east coast last night. Sustained #hurricane force winds over 75 mph were recorded with gusts well over 100 mph. According to local media, the storm has killed 11 people and caused multiple injuries. pic.twitter.com/0g8H4RxpqH — Frontline (@Frontlinestory) May 1, 2021

Strong winds pounded Nantong, a town of 8 million on the north bank of the Yangtze River, accompanied by hailstones the size of large marbles, according to the website Toutiao.com.

Those killed were hit by falling trees and electricity poles, or had been blown into the water by the wind, local authorities said on social media platform Weibo.

Extreme weather kills 11 in east China's Nantong



for more: https://t.co/IvnYpnxcFW pic.twitter.com/dIqJOqdsv8 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) May 1, 2021

They added that 102 people were injured and many homes damaged, with over 3,000 residents evacuated.

