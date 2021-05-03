.
At least 25 killed in boat collision in central Bangladesh: Police

Bangladeshi rescue teams search the water as onlookers gather where an overloaded ferry capsized in the Padma river in Munshiganj, some 30 kilometres south of the capital Dhaka, on August 6, 2014. The owner and captain of a heavily overloaded river boat that sank in Bangladesh are facing criminal charges over the disaster, in which more than 130 people are feared drowned. The ferry was only licensed to carry 85 passengers, but had more than 200 on board when it went down in rough conditions in Munshiganj, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) south of Dhaka, on August 4, 2014. Police said they had launched a manhunt for the owner of the vessel, which rescue workers have still not been able to locate, more than 48 hours after the disaster. AFP PHOTO/Munir uz ZAMAN
Bangladeshi rescue teams search the water as onlookers gather where an overloaded ferry capsized in the Padma river in Munshiganj, some 30 kilometres south of the capital Dhaka, on August 6, 2014. (File photo: AFP)

At least 25 killed in boat collision in central Bangladesh: Police

AFP, Dhaka

At least 25 people were killed in a collision between two boats in central Bangladesh on Monday, police said.

“We have rescued five people and retrieved 25 bodies,” local police chief Miraz Hossain told AFP.

The collision was between a packed boat carrying at least 30 passengers and a vessel transporting sand in the Padma river near the town of Shibchar.

More people were reportedly missing while fire service officials and locals continued rescue operations, another policeman said.

Maritime accidents are common in Bangladesh, a delta nation crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers.

Experts blame poor maintenance, lax safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding for many of the accidents.

Vessels transporting sand sit low in the water and can be hard to see in choppy conditions, particularly when light is poor.

In early April, more than 30 people died when a packed ferry with around 50 passengers hurrying home from the central city of Narayanganj ahead of an impending coronavirus lockdown collided with a larger cargo vessel.

In June last year, a ferry sank in Dhaka after it was hit from behind by another ferry, killing at least 32 people.

In February 2015, at least 78 people died when an overcrowded ship collided with a cargo boat.

