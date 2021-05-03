WHO chief Tedros plans to seek re-election for second term, reports Stat News
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, plans to run for a second five-year term as the head of the agency, Stat News, an American health-oriented news website reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Developing
