.
.
.
.
Language

FBI agents shoot armed person trying to enter US CIA headquarters

Dolley Madison Boulevard is blocked off by law enforcement in response to a security-related situation outside of the secure perimeter near the main gate of CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, US May 3, 2021. (Reuters)

FBI agents shoot armed person trying to enter US CIA headquarters

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

An armed person was shot by FBI agents Monday after a standoff of several hours at the entry gate to the CIA headquarters, the federal investigation agency said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The unidentified person was prevented from driving past the initial gate into the CIA’s sprawling wooded compound just outside Washington early Monday afternoon.

Security personnel reportedly tried to negotiate with the person to surrender for several hours.

The FBI said in a statement that the individual “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers.”

“The subject was wounded and has been transported to a hospital for medical attention.”

Earlier, a CIA spokesperson said they were aware of the situation outside the compound’s secure perimeter, several hundred meters from the agency’s main building.

Dolley Madison Boulevard is blocked off by law enforcement in response to a security-related situation outside of the secure perimeter near the main gate of CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, US May 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Dolley Madison Boulevard is blocked off by law enforcement in response to a security-related situation outside of the secure perimeter near the main gate of CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, US May 3, 2021. (Reuters)

“Our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved,” they said.

Security has grown in recent years at the CIA, which sits in Langley, Virginia just off a busy road.

In 1993, a Pakistani man, Mir Aimal Kansi, shot two agency employees dead and wounded three others as they sat in their cars waiting at a stoplight to enter the compound.

Kansi escaped back to Pakistan and was only found and arrested four years later. He was extradited to the US, where he was convicted of murder and sentenced to death. He was executed in 2002.

Read more:

CIA personnel negotiating with intruder at headquarters in Virginia: Report

No indication officer in Capitol attack was stabbed, shot

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean
Top Content
Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report
CIA personnel negotiating with intruder at headquarters in Virginia: Report CIA personnel negotiating with intruder at headquarters in Virginia: Report
Iran’s Khamenei’s representative in IRGC slams FM Zarif over leaked remarks Iran’s Khamenei’s representative in IRGC slams FM Zarif over leaked remarks
New US COVID-19 cases fall for third week, deaths lowest since July New US COVID-19 cases fall for third week, deaths lowest since July
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More