Mexico City metro accident leaves 13 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities

Mexico City metro accident leaves 13 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities

Reuters

Thirteen people were killed and 70 hurt when an overpass carrying Mexico City metro train cars partially collapsed onto a road on Monday night, authorities said.

A video on local channel Milenio TV shows the overpass collapsing on top of cars on a road below.

The accident left a preliminary toll of 13 dead and 70 injured, according to the city’s Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum traveled to the scene of the accident and said on Twitter that “firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Various hospitals attending. We will give more information shortly.”

Other videos on television stations and social media showed emergency medical crews and firefighters combing through the wreckage looking for survivors.

