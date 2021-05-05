.
.
.
.
Language

Pakistan military: 4 soldiers killed near Afghan border

A Pakistani army soldier stands guard on a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on January 27, 2019. (AFP)
A Pakistani army soldier stands guard on a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on January 27, 2019. (AFP)

Pakistan military: 4 soldiers killed near Afghan border

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Quetta

Published: Updated:

A group of militants in Afghanistan fired across the border at troops in southwest Pakistan, on Wednesday, killing at least four soldiers before fleeing, the military said.

The attack took place as a unit oversaw fencing installation near the town of Zhob in Baluchistan province, the military said in a statement. It said the troops returned fire, and six of them were also wounded and transported to a hospital in Quetta.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No one claimed responsibility and the military provided no further details.

Pakistan started fencing the Afghan border in 2017 to contain militant movement and to curb smuggling and illegal border crossing. Pakistan says it has completed about 85 percent of the fence along the 2,611-kilometer (1,622-mile) border with Afghanistan — known as the Durand Line.

Afghanistan has never recognized the border, which runs through the Pashtun heartland, diluting the power of Afghanistan’s largest ethnic group on both sides. The two sides often accuse each other of tacitly allowing militants to operate along the porous frontier.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
Coronavirus: It’s not just India, new COVID-19 waves hit developing nations worldwide Coronavirus: It’s not just India, new COVID-19 waves hit developing nations worldwide
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Hassan Nasrallah ridiculed in social media video following Saudi drug bust Hassan Nasrallah ridiculed in social media video following Saudi drug bust
UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday dates for private sector, federal employees UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday dates for private sector, federal employees
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss bilateral ties Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss bilateral ties
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More