.
.
.
.
Language

Teenager kills three kids, two workers in daycare center in Brazil

Photo released by Brazilian newspaper Imprensa do Povo showing people and local authorities at the surroundings of the Aquarela Daycare School, at the southern city of Saudades, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, on May 4, 20121. (Jocimar Barbosa/Impresa do Povo/AFP)
Photo released by Brazilian newspaper Imprensa do Povo showing people and local authorities at the surroundings of the Aquarela Daycare School, at the southern city of Saudades, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, on May 4, 20121. (Jocimar Barbosa/Impresa do Povo/AFP
Crime

Teenager kills three kids, two workers in daycare center in Brazil

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A teenager broke into a daycare center in southern Brazil and stabbed three children and two workers to death on Tuesday before being overpowered by police, officials said.

Municipal Education Secretary Gisela Hermann described a “horror scene” at the facility in Saudades, a town in Santa Catarina state. She told Reuters in a telephone interview that a female teacher and an educational assistant were among the dead.

She added that other children would likely be hospitalized as a result of the attack.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Silvia Fernandes dos Santos, a local school board official, said the attack happened around 10 a.m. local time (1300 GMT).

The teenager was taken into police custody after trying to kill himself, she said.

“He tried to ... take his own life, but he couldn’t. So he was sent to the nearest hospital to be transferred. People were very angry, and they wanted to deliver their own justice,” dos Santos told Reuters via telephone.

Police in the city of Chapecó, near Saudades, said they were investigating the incident, but could not provide any information immediately. Santa Catarina’s state public security department did not respond to a request for comment.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years
France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
Mexico City metro accident leaves 20 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities Mexico City metro accident leaves 20 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities
Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More