Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his home on Thursday, local media reported.
Images from state TV channel PSM showed security services securing the scene of the incident in the capital Male. A foreign tourist was also injured, the channel reported.
A spokesman for Nasheed’s Maldivian Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
