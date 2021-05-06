.
.
.
.
Language

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media

Police and Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) personnel cordon off an area suspecting an explosive inside the engine compartment of a parked broken car in Male, Maldives, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015. The same was later confirmed to be a hoax call.The president of the Maldives declared a state of emergency on Wednesday that sharply curtails key rights of citizens for 30 days following an explosion on his speedboat and the discoveries of a homemade bomb near his residence and a weapons cache. (AP Photo/Mohamed Sharuhaan)
File photo of police and Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) personnel cordoning off an area suspecting an explosive inside the engine compartment of a parked broken car in Male, Maldives. (AP)

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Male

Published: Updated:

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his home on Thursday, local media reported.

Images from state TV channel PSM showed security services securing the scene of the incident in the capital Male. A foreign tourist was also injured, the channel reported.

A spokesman for Nasheed’s Maldivian Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
French mother shot, burned alive by husband: Police French mother shot, burned alive by husband: Police
Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity
Ethiopia replaces head of war-hit Tigray region Ethiopia replaces head of war-hit Tigray region
UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed meets Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, stresses deep ties UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed meets Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, stresses deep ties
Canada approves use of Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 12 and above Canada approves use of Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 12 and above
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More