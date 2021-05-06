Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed over banned Tiananmen vigil

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong will face another 10 months in jail for participating in an unauthorized assembly on June 4, 2020, to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Wong, 24, already in prison because of other illegal assembly convictions and among 47 activists charged under the city’s sweeping national security law, was sentenced in the District Court on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A 15-month sentence was reduced to 10 because of his guilty plea.

Read more:

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists plead guilty over banned Tiananmen vigil

Hong Kong resumes trial of 47 democracy activists

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong arrested over unauthorized assembly