US under Biden committed to keeping NATO doors open to nations that want to join

The White House, Nov. 8, 2020, the morning after incumbent President Donald Trump was defeated by his Democratic challenger, President-elect Joe Biden. (AP)
The White House. (AP)

Reuters, On Board Air Force One

President Joe Biden’s administration is committed to keeping NATO’s doors open for other countries who want to join once those countries have
met the necessary commitments to do so, the White House said on Thursday.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre made the comments to reporters on Air Force One when asked about the administration’s position on Ukraine joining the defense alliance.

