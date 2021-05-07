.
.
.
.
Language

Amnesty apologizes to Navalny, restores ‘prisoner of conscience’ status

A still image taken from video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, inside a defendant dock during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. (Reuters)
The 44-year-old Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was arrested in January and sentenced to jail for parole violations he called trumped up.(File photo: Reuters)

Amnesty apologizes to Navalny, restores ‘prisoner of conscience’ status

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Ottawa

Published: Updated:

Amnesty International on Friday apologized to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for stripping him of its “prisoner of conscience” status and said it would restore the designation.

Amnesty announced on February 24 that it would stop referring to Navalny as a prisoner of conscience on the grounds that in the past he had made comments that qualified as advocacy of hatred.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Following careful evaluation Amnesty International has decided to re-designate Alexei Navalny as a ‘Prisoner of Conscience,” it said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Demonstrators attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Prague, Czech Republic, January 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Demonstrators attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Prague, Czech Republic, January 23, 2021. (Reuters)


Amnesty said the Russian government and its supporters had used the February 24 decision to further violate the rights of Navalny, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin.

The 44-year-old Russian opposition politician was arrested in January and sentenced to jail for parole violations he called trumped up.

“Amnesty International made a wrong decision ... and apologizes for the negative impacts this has had on Alexei Navalny personally, and the activists in Russia and around the world who tirelessly campaign for his freedom,” it said.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, said on Twitter that “the ability to recognize mistakes and move on is the most important thing that distinguishes normal people from Putins.”

Leonid Volkov, Chief of Staff for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, holds a press conference at the Permanent Representation of Lithuania to the EU, in Brussels, Belgium, February 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Leonid Volkov, Chief of Staff for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, holds a press conference at the Permanent Representation of Lithuania to the EU, in Brussels, Belgium, February 22, 2021. (Reuters)



The Russian government was closed for a national holiday.

Navalny has been criticized for past nationalist statements against illegal immigration and for attending an annual nationalist march several years ago.

Amnesty said it had reviewed its process for naming people as prisoners of conscience and would no longer remove the designation solely based on their past conduct.

“Some of Navalny’s previous statements are reprehensible and we do not condone them in the slightest ... by confirming Navalny’s status as (a) prisoner of conscience, we are not endorsing his political program, but are highlighting the urgent need for his rights,” it said.

Read more: US, Russia, China trade warnings, accusations at each other during UNSC meeting

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity
Iran’s Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public duty against ‘oppression’ Iran’s Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public duty against ‘oppression’
Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media
Maldives police say blast that hurt former president Nasheed act of terrorism Maldives police say blast that hurt former president Nasheed act of terrorism
Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says too early to assess outcome Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says too early to assess outcome
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More