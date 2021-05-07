.
.
.
.
Language

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

In this file photo a Long March 5B rocket carrying China's Chang'e-5 lunar probe launches from the Wenchang Space Center on China's southern Hainan Island on November 24, 2020, on a mission to bring back lunar rocks, the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from the moon in four decades. (File photo: AFP)
In this file photo a Long March 5B rocket carrying China's Chang'e-5 lunar probe launches from the Wenchang Space Center on China's southern Hainan Island on November 24, 2020, on a mission to bring back lunar rocks, the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from the moon in four decades. (File photo: AFP)

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

Most debris from a Chinese rocket will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

Debris from the Long March 5B that sent part of a planned space station into orbit last week is likely to fall in international waters, China’s Global Times reported on Wednesday, amid concerns it could cause damage on re-entry to Earth’s atmosphere.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Debris from China space rocket likely to fall in international waters: Global Times

Watch: SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes on landing after test launch

Chinese startup launches robot prototype capable of scooping up space debris with net

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media
Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks
Egypt, Turkey say they held in-depth talks on bilateral, regional issues in Cairo Egypt, Turkey say they held in-depth talks on bilateral, regional issues in Cairo
Iran needs to let go of ‘unrealistic demands’ for a nuclear deal with US: Official Iran needs to let go of ‘unrealistic demands’ for a nuclear deal with US: Official
Everything you need to know about Saudi’s Vision 2030 five-year progress: Report Everything you need to know about Saudi’s Vision 2030 five-year progress: Report
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More