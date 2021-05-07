.
.
.
.
Language

Firefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey east London tower block

A plume of smoke hangs in the air behind buildings in the Canary Wharf district of London. (File photoReuters)
A plume of smoke hangs in the air behind buildings in the Canary Wharf district of London. (File photoReuters)

Firefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey east London tower block

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Firefighters in London were tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block of flats in the east of the city on Friday, with smoke emerging from parts of the 8th,
9th and 10th floors and ambulances treating people in the area.

A Reuters witness said by 1000 GMT the fire appeared to be out. Around 100 firefighters had been working on the building while paramedics and police also attended the scene.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


The London Ambulance Service said it had dispatched ambulance crews, clinical team managers and support vehicles to the area.

“They’ve treated a number of people, and remain at the scene, working with other emergency services,” they said.

The fire in the east of the city near the Canary Wharf financial district comes almost four years after 72 people died when their Grenfell Tower home in West London turned into an inferno, aided by dangerous combustible cladding.

The cladding used on the block was identified as central to the rapid spread of the fire, and has since been found on buildings across the country, necessitating expensive removal or round-the-clock fire watches.

Just this year the government set out how it would help fund the removal of the cladding from high-rise residential buildings.

Read more: UK marks third anniversary of deadly London high-rise fire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media
Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks
Egypt, Turkey say they held in-depth talks on bilateral, regional issues in Cairo Egypt, Turkey say they held in-depth talks on bilateral, regional issues in Cairo
Iran spells out election terms, potentially bars several high-profile candidates Iran spells out election terms, potentially bars several high-profile candidates
India records 1.5 mln new COVID-19 cases in a week India records 1.5 mln new COVID-19 cases in a week
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More