Myanmar’s ruling junta says seeks stability before allowing ASEAN envoy visit
Myanmar’s ruling junta is focusing on creating a stable situation in the country before agreeing to allow a visit by a Southeast Asian envoy, as part of a five-point consensus agreed by regional leaders last month, an official said on Friday.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Major Kaung Htet San, a spokesman for the ruling military council, told a televised briefing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member, wanted to send a special representative and Myanmar would “cooperate regarding that envoy” when a certain level of security and stability had been achieved.
Read more:
Myanmar parcel bomb blasts kill five including ousted lawmaker: Media
Myanmar state media says five killed in blast were building a bomb
Ahead of long-awaited Trump Facebook ruling, here’s how social media handle leaders
- Ethnic armies against Myanmar junta attack police station, killing ten policemen
- Thousands rally against Myanmar junta, calling for ‘spring revolution’
- Myanmar’s junta pardons prisoners, unclear if pro-democracy activists included
- Myanmar’s ethnic armed factions will not stand by if more killed by junta: Group