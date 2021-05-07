Myanmar’s ruling junta says seeks stability before allowing ASEAN envoy visit

Myanmar’s ruling junta is focusing on creating a stable situation in the country before agreeing to allow a visit by a Southeast Asian envoy, as part of a five-point consensus agreed by regional leaders last month, an official said on Friday.

Major Kaung Htet San, a spokesman for the ruling military council, told a televised briefing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member, wanted to send a special representative and Myanmar would “cooperate regarding that envoy” when a certain level of security and stability had been achieved.

