UK PM Johnson’s party win election for parliament seat

Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party won an election for a new member of parliament in the northern English town of Hartlepool, breaking labor’s decades-long hold and tightening the prime minister’s grip on traditional opposition-supporting areas.

Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer won by a large margin, securing what less than a decade ago would have been seen as impossible feat of dislodging the main opposition labor Party from one of its heartland seats in northern England.

The victory, which gives Johnson an even larger majority in parliament, will increase pressure on labor leader Keir Starmer, who has faced criticism for not fulfilling his pledge to revive the party’s fortunes after a 2019 election disaster.

“This is a historic result,” said Conservative Party Co-Chairman Amanda Milling after the ballot count on Friday.

