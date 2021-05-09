.
.
.
.
Language

ICC prosecutor meets with Afghans on war crimes claims

Police and civilians lie on the ground after multiple explosions in Lashkar Gah city of Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019. (AP)
Police and civilians lie on the ground after multiple explosions in Lashkar Gah city of Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019. (AP)

ICC prosecutor meets with Afghans on war crimes claims

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The outgoing prosecutor of the International Criminal Court met with a high-level Afghan delegation to discuss allegations of war crimes in the country, the court said Sunday.

Fatou Bensouda met with the delegation led by Afghanistan’s foreign and justice ministers on Friday in The Hague, where the court is based, and the day-long discussions were “productive,” the court said in a statement.

Bensouda last year launched an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan, notably by US military personnel.

The Trump administration had subsequently imposed sanctions on the top prosecutor, but the measures were revoked in April after US President Joe Biden took office.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Friday’s meeting was organized following Afghanistan’s request in March last year for the court to defer its investigation, the court statement said.

“At the meeting, detailed presentations provided further insights into investigative steps taken or planned by the national authorities in Afghanistan and an opportunity for the (prosecutor’s office) to seek clarifications on a number of discussion points,” it added.

The statement said the Afghan delegation pledged to work with the court to hold accountable those responsible for atrocities.

“I have great admiration for the courage and resilience of the people of Afghanistan who have withstood tremendous adversity through decades of conflict and violence,” Bensouda was quoted as saying. “They deserve tangible justice without delay.”

Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar described the meeting as “historic” and “very constructive.”

“At this decisive moment for our country’s future, we have made encouraging progress in charting the way forward to ensure that no crimes will go unpunished,” he added.

The Gambian-born Bensouda is leaving her job in June and will be replaced by British human rights lawyer Karim Khan.

The ICC, set up in 2002 to bring to justice those behind war crimes, is a court of last resort that seeks to complement, not replace, national Courts.

Read more:

ICC cites evidence international forces abusing Afghanistan detainees

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Iftars from around the World: India Iftars from around the World: India
Top Content
US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM
Chinese rocket debris reenters earth over Indian Ocean near Maldives: Officials Chinese rocket debris reenters earth over Indian Ocean near Maldives: Officials
Russia urges no ‘escalation of violence’ in Jerusalem Russia urges no ‘escalation of violence’ in Jerusalem
At least 53 Palestinians wounded as Israeli police fire rubber bullets at protesters At least 53 Palestinians wounded as Israeli police fire rubber bullets at protesters
Egypt calls on Israel to stop illegal evictions to prevent ‘another intifada’ Egypt calls on Israel to stop illegal evictions to prevent ‘another intifada’
Before you go
File of China rocket as debris heads for Earth
File of China rocket as debris heads for Earth
Explore More