Israeli authorities 'must exercise maximum restraint' : UN Secretary-General

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City. (Reuters)
Reuters

UN chief Antonio Guterres believes Israel “must exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly,” a UN spokesman said on Sunday, as tensions rise in East Jerusalem around al Aqsa, Islam’s third-holiest mosque.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deep concern over the continuing violence in occupied East Jerusalem, as well as the possible evictions of Palestinian families from their homes,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“He urges Israel to cease demolitions and evictions.”

Guterres urged that the status quo at the holy sites be upheld and respected, Dujarric said.

