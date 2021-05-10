.
Roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan, at least 11 people dead: Ministry

Afghan police officers stand guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on February 6, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP

A roadside bomb struck a bus in Afghanistan overnight killing at least 11 people just hours before the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire to mark this week’s Eid al-Fitr holiday, the interior ministry said Monday.

The attack in restive Zabul province left another 28 people wounded, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.

