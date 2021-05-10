Seven people killed in shooting at birthday party in Colorado Springs

Seven people including the suspect died in a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, early on Sunday, after the shooter attacked a birthday party where his girlfriend was present and opened fire, officials said.

Children at the scene appear to have been spared and were placed with relatives, the statement released by police and city officials said.

“Upon arrival, officers located six deceased adults and one adult male with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

