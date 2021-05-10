.
.
.
.
Language

US National Security Adviser expresses ‘serious concerns’ about Jerusalem clashes

A Palestinian protester is arrested by Israeli security forces, during a demonstration as Palestinian families face eviction, part of an ongoing effort by Jewish Israelis to take control of homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied east Jerusalem, on May 5, 2021. (AFP)
A Palestinian protester is arrested by Israeli security forces, during a demonstration as Palestinian families face eviction, part of an ongoing effort by Jewish Israelis to take control of homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied east Jerusalem, on May 5, 2021. (AFP)

US National Security Adviser expresses ‘serious concerns’ about Jerusalem clashes

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday expressed “serious concerns” to his Israeli counterpart about violent clashes in Jerusalem sparked by planned evictions of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan in a phone call with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat “encouraged the Israeli government to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

New confrontations broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police in parts of East Jerusalem on Sunday, including in Sheikh Jarrah and outside the walled Old City, as well as in Haifa, a mixed Arab-Jewish city in northern Israel at the height of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The clashes have been sparked by the planned evictions of several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, an area captured by Israel in a 1967 war.

Israel’s attorney-general secured a deferment on Sunday of an Israeli Supreme Court hearing on the evictions, a session that had threatened to stoke more violence in the holy city and heighten international concern.

“Mr. Sullivan also reiterated the US’ serious concerns about the potential evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood,” the White House statement said.

Sullivan and Ben-Shabbat “agreed that the launching of rocket attacks and incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israel is unacceptable and must be condemned,” the White House added.

It said Sullivan also expressed the Biden administration’s commitment to Israel’s security and to supporting peace and stability throughout the Middle East and would remain fully engaged in the days ahead to promote calm in Jerusalem.

Read more:

Israeli authorities 'must exercise maximum restraint' : UN Secretary-General

Israel defers a court hearing on planned evictions of Palestinians in Jerusalem

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Iftars from around the World: India Iftars from around the World: India
Top Content
US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing
Seized Yemen-bound weapons likely came from Iran: US Navy source Seized Yemen-bound weapons likely came from Iran: US Navy source
Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals
Before you go
File of China rocket as debris heads for Earth
File of China rocket as debris heads for Earth
Explore More