.
.
.
.
Language

US military ship fires 30 warning shots after encounter with Iranian vessels

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP)
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP)

US military ship fires 30 warning shots after encounter with Iranian vessels

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A US Coast Guard ship fired about 30 warning shots after 13 vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came close to it and other American Navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the warning shots were fired after the Iranian fast boats came as close as 150 yards (450 feet) of six US military vessels that were escorting the guided-missile submarine Georgia.

The US coast guard cutter fired the warning shots from a .50 caliber machine gun before the Iranian vessels left, Kirby said.

Read more:

Seized Yemen-bound weapons likely came from Iran: US Navy source

EU sees ‘window of opportunity’ for Iran nuclear talks with US

Israel, Iraqi Kurdistan aided in US killing of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal
Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing
Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals
Seized Yemen-bound weapons likely came from Iran: US Navy source Seized Yemen-bound weapons likely came from Iran: US Navy source
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More