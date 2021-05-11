India PM Modi not to attend G7 Summit in UK ‘in person’ due to COVID situation: Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the G7 Summit in the UK in person, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, as India reels from a massive wave of coronavirus cases.

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement that “given the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: India’s seven-day COVID-19 average at new high, WHO issues warning on strain