India PM Modi not to attend G7 Summit in UK ‘in person’ due to COVID situation: Govt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the G7 Summit in the UK in person, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, as India reels from a massive wave of coronavirus cases.
Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement that “given the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person.”
