India PM Modi not to attend G7 Summit in UK ‘in person’ due to COVID situation: Govt

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on August 25, 2019. (Reuters)
AFP, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the G7 Summit in the UK in person, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, as India reels from a massive wave of coronavirus cases.

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement that “given the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person.”

