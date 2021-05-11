.
.
.
.
Language

At least 9 dead in Russian high school shooting

Russia flag - Russian flag - AFP
Flag of Russia. (File photo: AFP)

At least 9 dead in Russian high school shooting

Followed Unfollow

Agencies

Published: Updated:

Nine people have been killed and four are in hospital after a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the emergency services ministry.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There were conflicting reports about the situation, with some Russian news agencies reporting two teenage gunmen were involved and others saying one was involved.

RIA said one gunman had ben detained and said an explosion had been heard at the school. It was not immediately clear what the motive for the attack was.

Video footage shared on social media showed emergency service vehicles parked outside the school, with people running towards the building. Other videos showed broken windows with debris outside.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
UAE ‘prepared to tackle Indian COVID-19 variant’: Health experts UAE ‘prepared to tackle Indian COVID-19 variant’: Health experts
Top Content
More than 100 rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel: Hamas More than 100 rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel: Hamas
Abu Dhabi calls for stopping practices that violate the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque Abu Dhabi calls for stopping practices that violate the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque
Jerusalem violence escalates with Hamas rockets on Israel, 20 dead in Gaza Jerusalem violence escalates with Hamas rockets on Israel, 20 dead in Gaza
UAE, Bahrain establish ‘safe travel corridor’ for vaccinated travelers UAE, Bahrain establish ‘safe travel corridor’ for vaccinated travelers
Tree catches fire outside Jerusalem’s al Aqsa mosque, no damage to mosque Tree catches fire outside Jerusalem’s al Aqsa mosque, no damage to mosque
Jerusalem Violence: Instagram, Twitter blame glitches for deleting Palestinian posts Jerusalem Violence: Instagram, Twitter blame glitches for deleting Palestinian posts
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More