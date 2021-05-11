Suez Canal chief says stretch of waterway where ship got stuck will be expanded

.
This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters, Cairo

The Suez Canal Authority plans to expand and deepen the southern stretch of the waterway where the container ship Ever Given got stuck in March, Chairman Osama Rabie said in a televised address on Tuesday.

Rabie presented the plan at an event attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, where a number of other projects were inaugurated including a museum and a stadium.

